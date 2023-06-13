Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Dollar General Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar General in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now expects that the company will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $10.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.48 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DG. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.14.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $154.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.98 and a 200 day moving average of $222.21. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,550 shares of company stock worth $1,342,015 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 42.5% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.2% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 443,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

