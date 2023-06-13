Brokers Issue Forecasts for Penumbra, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Penumbra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 7th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $312.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.67.

Penumbra stock opened at $328.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $299.46 and its 200 day moving average is $263.68. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $328.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2,050.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total transaction of $3,078,814.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total value of $3,078,814.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.30, for a total transaction of $278,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,518,034.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,416 shares of company stock worth $7,271,106 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 1.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,619,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,103,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,322,000 after acquiring an additional 453,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,266 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 104.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,185,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,498,000 after purchasing an additional 140,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

