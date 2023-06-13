Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after buying an additional 5,013,262 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 119,073.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,752,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 26.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,231,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,703,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $76,794.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,799.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $76,794.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,799.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $164,256.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,399.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,205 shares of company stock worth $321,515. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.