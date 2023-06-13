Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Decreased by Analyst

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Couchbase in a report released on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush analyst I. Koujalgi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Couchbase’s current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Couchbase’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of BASE opened at $15.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $737.92 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.77 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 44.54% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $48,856.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 489,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,000.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $48,856.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 489,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,000.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $81,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 457,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,160 shares of company stock worth $242,205. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Couchbase by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Couchbase by 6.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 15.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

