Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Cut by Analyst

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Best Buy in a report released on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.6 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

NYSE BBY opened at $76.41 on Monday. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,617 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,818 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,657,087,000 after purchasing an additional 131,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,612,957 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after acquiring an additional 223,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,524,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,884,000 after purchasing an additional 449,408 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

