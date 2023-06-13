Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Decreased by Analyst

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Burlington Stores in a report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BURL. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.76.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of BURL stock opened at $153.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.42. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 135.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.