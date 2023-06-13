Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseño Textil’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.
Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $18.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08.
Industria de Diseño Textil Increases Dividend
Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
