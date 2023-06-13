Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseño Textil’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $18.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Industria de Diseño Textil Increases Dividend

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.2358 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 2.31%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is presently 70.15%.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

