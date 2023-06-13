Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Rent the Runway, Inc. Lifted by Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:RENT)

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Rent the Runway in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rent the Runway’s current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Rent the Runway’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

Rent the Runway Trading Down 2.5 %

RENT opened at $2.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.66. Rent the Runway has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 649.61% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.34 million.

Institutional Trading of Rent the Runway

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 959,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rent the Runway by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 207,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rent the Runway by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,281 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 419,128 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 27,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rent the Runway

In other news, insider Cara Schembri sold 10,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $29,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,567.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andrea Alexander sold 16,281 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $47,052.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,864 shares in the company, valued at $502,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara Schembri sold 10,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $29,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,567.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,087 shares of company stock worth $692,497 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

