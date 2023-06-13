Marvell Technology, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Marvell Technology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

MRVL stock opened at $62.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.58, a PEG ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $52,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,120. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Invictus Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $1,043,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 765,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after purchasing an additional 41,170 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

