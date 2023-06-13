Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Issued By KeyCorp

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oxford Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $3.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.19. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $11.05 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.20.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

OXM opened at $100.70 on Monday. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $123.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $382.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.38 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $105,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,439.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

