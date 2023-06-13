Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Oxford Industries, Inc. Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a report released on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.99. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $11.05 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $11.86 EPS.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $382.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.38 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

OXM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

OXM opened at $100.70 on Monday. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $123.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 305,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $14,156,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at about $13,978,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,185,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $105,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,439.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.