Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for GameStop Corp. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for GameStop in a research report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

GameStop Trading Up 7.0 %

NYSE GME opened at $24.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.69 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.13. GameStop has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GameStop by 304.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,277,000 after buying an additional 145,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GameStop by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,565,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,165,000 after acquiring an additional 311,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GameStop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,276,000 after acquiring an additional 121,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in GameStop by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,587 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GameStop news, Director Alain Attal bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 538,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,066,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alain Attal bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 538,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,066,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

