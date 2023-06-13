Brokerages Set Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Target Price at $65.85

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.85.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $39,241.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at $153,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $39,241.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,543 shares of company stock worth $6,405,629 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Toll Brothers by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,838,000 after buying an additional 78,109 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Toll Brothers by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $74.94 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.