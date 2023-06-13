Analysts Set Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Target Price at $599.72

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $599.72.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $513.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. Humana has a one year low of $418.70 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $516.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.15.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 28.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Articles

