Brokerages Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) PT at $143.67

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $135.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.83 and a 200-day moving average of $128.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.86%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

