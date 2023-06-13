Brokerages Set Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Target Price at $41.08

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.08.

Several brokerages have commented on CAG. Barclays cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.