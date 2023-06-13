MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives $567.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $567.50.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get MSCI alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $474.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $491.21 and a 200 day moving average of $507.48. MSCI has a 52-week low of $379.63 and a 52-week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.