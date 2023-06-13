boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives GBX 46.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 46.63 ($0.58).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.38) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 43 ($0.54) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.06) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

LON BOO opened at GBX 34.86 ($0.44) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 46.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 46.06. The stock has a market cap of £442.72 million, a P/E ratio of -581.00 and a beta of 1.80. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 72.96 ($0.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

