Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Issued By Zacks Research

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptiv in a report issued on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Aptiv’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

APTV has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Aptiv stock opened at $100.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $124.88.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 127.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Aptiv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

