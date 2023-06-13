Research Analysts Offer Predictions for EQT Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for EQT in a report released on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EQT Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

EQT stock opened at $38.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EQT has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $51.97.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in EQT by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 1.3% during the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in EQT by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

