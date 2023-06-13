Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Halliburton in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HAL. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

HAL stock opened at $31.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 2.2% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 20.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

