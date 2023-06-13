Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Inogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 8th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor expects that the medical technology company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Inogen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INGN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Inogen Stock Up 0.7 %

INGN stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. Inogen has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $241.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $72.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen in the first quarter worth about $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 273,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 246,829 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 447.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 49,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

