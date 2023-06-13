Northland Capmk Comments on Quantum Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Quantum in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Quantum’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Quantum’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Quantum alerts:

QMCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Quantum Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of QMCO opened at $1.09 on Monday. Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $101.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $105.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quantum by 27.1% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,646,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,598 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quantum by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 145,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quantum by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 1,148,156 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,384,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 253,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quantum news, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 30,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $29,369.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quantum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.