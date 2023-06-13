Champion Iron Limited Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Champion Iron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Champion Iron Price Performance

About Champion Iron

TSE CIA opened at C$5.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$3.99 and a 12 month high of C$7.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.39.

(Get Rating)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.