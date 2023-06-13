Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Lifted by Wedbush

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Skechers U.S.A.’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion.

SKX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $52.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $54.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after acquiring an additional 157,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,622,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,942,000 after buying an additional 672,683 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,945,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,574,000 after purchasing an additional 468,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,065,000 after buying an additional 165,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,672,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

