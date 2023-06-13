Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.08 million.

GOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.77.

NYSE GOL opened at $4.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $896.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.19. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth $760,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

