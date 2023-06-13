Litchfield Hills Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA)

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) – Litchfield Hills Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energy Services of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Energy Services of America Stock Performance

Energy Services of America stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. Energy Services of America has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $3.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America ( OTCMKTS:ESOA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $53.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the first quarter worth $196,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the first quarter valued at about $906,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.