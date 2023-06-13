Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $10.48 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Analog Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $10.48 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $10.57 per share.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $187.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.61. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The company has a market cap of $94.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $573,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.0% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Analog Devices by 69.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

