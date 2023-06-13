Copa Holdings, S.A. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Copa in a report released on Thursday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.75. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $14.49 per share.

Get Copa alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HSBC increased their price target on Copa from $117.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

Copa Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CPA opened at $111.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.31. Copa has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $113.83.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.65. Copa had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $867.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.11 million.

Institutional Trading of Copa

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the first quarter worth $2,966,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 177,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Copa by 16.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 1,560.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 55.3% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 56,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Copa’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

About Copa

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.