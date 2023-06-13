Copa Holdings, S.A. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Copa in a report released on Thursday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.75. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $14.49 per share.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HSBC increased their price target on Copa from $117.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.
Copa Trading Down 0.6 %
Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.65. Copa had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $867.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.11 million.
Institutional Trading of Copa
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the first quarter worth $2,966,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 177,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Copa by 16.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 1,560.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 55.3% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 56,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Copa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Copa’s payout ratio is 29.18%.
About Copa
Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.
