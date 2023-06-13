FY2023 Earnings Estimate for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Issued By Zacks Research

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of EPAM Systems in a report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $8.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.77. The consensus estimate for EPAM Systems’ current full-year earnings is $8.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.50.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $217.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $462.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

