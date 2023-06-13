William Blair Weighs in on SPX Technologies, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SPX Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

SPX Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

SPXC stock opened at $84.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average is $70.52. SPX Technologies has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $85.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 247.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $877,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,591,197.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $854,346.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider J Randall Data sold 12,500 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $877,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,591,197.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,228 shares of company stock worth $5,783,687. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.