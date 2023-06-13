Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $229.35 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EGO. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

NYSE EGO opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 11.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 4.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 43,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

