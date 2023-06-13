Brokerages Set Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Target Price at $5.00

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GERN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Susan Molineaux sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 3,730.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,974,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after buying an additional 10,687,554 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth $19,602,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Geron by 4,315.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,142,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958,208 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the first quarter valued at $15,416,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Geron by 29.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,557,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,412 shares during the period. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GERN opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.90. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 30,349.19% and a negative return on equity of 91.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Geron will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

