Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives $98.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Belden Stock Performance

NYSE BDC opened at $94.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.78. Belden has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $94.96.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Belden will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,453.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Belden

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,382,000 after acquiring an additional 392,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,838 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Belden by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,494,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,332,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Belden by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,492,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,318,000 after acquiring an additional 46,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Belden by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,487,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,082,000 after acquiring an additional 35,260 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Further Reading

