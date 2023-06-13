Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives $28.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $23.01 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 13.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 207,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $12,142,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 256.4% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 718,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,744,000 after buying an additional 516,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 25,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

