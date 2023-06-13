Analysts Set Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target at $52.63

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Tigress Financial upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Acushnet in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.73. Acushnet has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $54.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.27. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,542,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,561,806.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,046,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,889,000 after acquiring an additional 279,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Acushnet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,795,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,454,000 after acquiring an additional 101,696 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,398,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,246,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,518,000 after acquiring an additional 114,978 shares during the period. 49.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.