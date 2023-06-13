Analysts Set HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) PT at $82.33

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

HQY opened at $64.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -640.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.20.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $233.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $652,929.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in HealthEquity by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in HealthEquity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in HealthEquity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 24.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

