Insider Selling: Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Sells 2,420 Shares of Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) insider Neil Newman sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 895 ($11.20), for a total value of £21,659 ($27,100.85).

Lok’nStore Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON LOK opened at GBX 892 ($11.16) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 851.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 894.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.09. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 674 ($8.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,060 ($13.26). The company has a market capitalization of £268.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3,878.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Lok'nStore Group alerts:

Lok’nStore Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Lok’nStore Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,826.09%.

Lok’nStore Group Company Profile

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

Read More

