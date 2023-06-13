Zacks Research Weighs in on Capital One Financial Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COFGet Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.23 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

COF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.66.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $111.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $954,100,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 536.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,932 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,162 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

