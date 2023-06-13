Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Delta Air Lines, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ FY2023 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.18 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

DAL stock opened at $40.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,640,000. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after buying an additional 1,584,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after buying an additional 1,504,544 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

