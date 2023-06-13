DA Davidson Weighs in on Five Star Bancorp’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Five Star Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will earn $2.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Five Star Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $30.52 million for the quarter.

Shares of FSBC stock opened at $21.92 on Monday. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $378.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of -0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Five Star Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

