GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Emma Walmsley Acquires 9 Shares

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) insider Emma Walmsley purchased 9 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,380 ($17.27) per share, with a total value of £124.20 ($155.41).

On Thursday, May 11th, Emma Walmsley acquired 9 shares of GSK stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,454 ($18.19) per share, with a total value of £130.86 ($163.74).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,373.80 ($17.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,444.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,437.49. GSK plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.53). The company has a market cap of £56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,260.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,137.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($21.65) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.27) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.69).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

