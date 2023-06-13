Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Allstate Co. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allstate in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.75 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $112.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.41 and a 200-day moving average of $123.46. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Allstate has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $142.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Allstate by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 2.9% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

