Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Tom Brophy Acquires 919 Shares of Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Tom Brophy purchased 919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,438 ($68.04) per share, for a total transaction of £49,975.22 ($62,531.56).
Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 5,442 ($68.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of £7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,170.32, a P/E/G ratio of 84.64 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,546.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,677.69. Croda International Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5,052 ($63.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,521.83 ($94.12).
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($100.10) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($77.58) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,200 ($102.60) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,840 ($98.10).
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
