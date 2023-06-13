Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Increased by Analyst

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a report issued on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AVNS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. CL King initiated coverage on Avanos Medical in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $25.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69.

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

