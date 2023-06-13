Cogent Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report issued on Thursday, June 8th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.67). The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06).

COGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ COGT opened at $12.25 on Monday. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 45.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $4,666,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,881,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,207,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,855,000 after acquiring an additional 118,469 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

