Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Reduced by Zacks Research

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report released on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Kronos Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.39). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.98 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kronos Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NYSE:KRO opened at $8.87 on Monday. Kronos Worldwide has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 281.48%.

In other Kronos Worldwide news, EVP Andrew B. Nace acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $33,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $105,744.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 10.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

