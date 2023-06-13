Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Richelieu Hardware in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Richelieu Hardware’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$403.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$376.90 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 21.16%.

RCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. CIBC lowered shares of Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of RCH stock opened at C$41.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of C$32.52 and a 12 month high of C$45.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total transaction of C$119,100.00. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

