Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CSX in a report released on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for CSX’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CSX’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

CSX Trading Up 0.3 %

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

CSX opened at $32.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07. The firm has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.