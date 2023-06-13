Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $15.42 Per Share

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $15.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.39. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $15.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.46 EPS.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.67.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE VMI opened at $281.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.67. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $213.27 and a one year high of $353.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.31. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.